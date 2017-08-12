Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, August 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We have another beautiful weekend ahead of us and everything we have planned for you today will get you outside.

First in East Nashville that really wacky but fun festival is back. Tomato Arts Fest it’s already in full swing.

You’ll find plenty of art vendors, live music and food trucks and a lot of people do their best to dress up as a tomato. It’s a great festival for the kids and pups too!

It’s all day today and ground zero is Five Points in East Nashville, the biggest intersection being Woodland and 11th St.

And if you haven’t made it to the Williamson County fair yet and you don’t go today, you’ll have to wait until next year. Today is the last day!

Remember tickets are $7 for adults and kids are just $4.

The fair is right off of I-65 and Peytonsville Rd and they’ll be there all day 10am to 10pm.

Arrington Vineyard’s Harvest Party is back again and you know the winery’s owner Kix Brooks is taking the stage.

Admission is free but you’ll have the chance to make a donation or a purchase to benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. It’s from 11 am to 9 pm tonight.

And the Zoo is expecting a few royal guests this afternoon, fairy tale princesses! Some of your favorite characters will be there to meet and take pictures with.

They’ll be there from 10 to 3 today and it’s just regular Zoo admission.

There is a lot to do today so get out there!