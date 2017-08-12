One man shot to death at North Nashville complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man has died after a shooting near 25th Avenue N. Saturday morning, according to Metro police on the scene.

Police say two men in their 20’s were standing in a breezeway of the public housing complex when someone approached them and began shooting.

Both men were shot, one of them fatally.

There’s no word on the condition of the other man who was shot or description of the suspect at this time.

