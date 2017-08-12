Man shot in head outside Midtown bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured Saturday morning in a shooting outside of several crowded bars in Midtown.

According to Metro police, officers were working a crash around 2 a.m. when they were approached by a witness who said there had been a shooting on McMillin Street near Church Street.

Officers responded and found the victim had been shot in the head. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim and his boyfriend were sitting in a black Chevy Camaro when they were approached by a man who talked with them for about 10-15 minutes. He then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head, and shot him.

The gunman ran but officers were not able to use a K9 because of high foot traffic in the area.

A suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information should call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Stay with WKRN.com and refresh this page for updates.