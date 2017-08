VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday morning from the Van Buren County Jail.

Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the escaped inmate as 28-year-old Gary Blankenship.

Troopers advised he has a full beard and a neck tattoo.

Blankenship was wearing a tan jumpsuit.

No additional details have been released.

