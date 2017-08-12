Friends raise money for family of murdered girl in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe account to help the family of Yhoana Arteaga.

12-year old Yhoana was murdered in her family’s mobile home Thursday evening.

The account was set up by family friend Mike Wales, who hopes to raise $10,000. He says the money will help Yhoana’s family with expenses.

She was a 7th grade student at Liberty Collegiate Academy charter school. Grief counselors will be at the school next week to support teachers and students.

Wales describes Yhoana with these loving words:

Kind, polite, caring, fun, intelligent and beautiful she will be remembered as a wonderful daughter and great friend to all who knew her.

