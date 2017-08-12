Drag race driver killed at Middle Tennessee Dragway

BUFFALO VALLEY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A drag race turned fatal Friday night at the Middle Tennessee Dragway in Putnam County.

Windle Webster, Jr., 45, from Lebanon had finished his run when his car failed to stop, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. His car went off the left side of the extended track and hit a tree, killing Webster at the scene.

The THP says the vehicle was equipped with safety features. But they are still investigating to determine if the accident was due to an equipment problem or a medical condition.

A post on the Dragway’s Facebook page said in just a few words what many were thinking: