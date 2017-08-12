Clarksville Man Charged in 2016 Ashland City Homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a Clarksville man with the murder of Calvin Signey Baggett on April 11, 2016.

Baggett was found dead in his home on Petway Road in Ashland City.

After investigating for more than a year, the TBI has made an arrest.

Devon Wall, 30, is charged with first degree murder. He was indicted Monday by a Cheatham County Grand Jury.

Wall is currently in the Cheatham County jail on an unrelated arrest and will remain there to face the more serious charge of murder.