Clarksville Man Charged in 2016 Ashland City Homicide

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: WKRN)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a Clarksville man with the murder of Calvin Signey Baggett on April 11, 2016.

Baggett was found dead in his home on Petway Road in Ashland City.

Devin Wall (Photo:TBI)

After investigating for more than a year, the TBI has made an arrest.

Devon Wall, 30, is charged with first degree murder. He was indicted Monday by a Cheatham County Grand Jury.

Wall is currently in the Cheatham County jail on an unrelated arrest and will remain there to face the more serious charge of murder.

 