CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (ABC News) – Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday afternoon, the Virginia State Police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, which took place in a wooded area. Further details were not immediately available.

Other media reports say the chopper crash is related to the protests in Charlottesville.

Two dead after helicopter crashes seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, Virginia. https://t.co/hQZRQbb7ut pic.twitter.com/QuymYPKCh6 — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017