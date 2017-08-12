2 arrested for Lipscomb carjacking; more arrests expected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with last Saturday’s armed carjacking at the Lipscomb Academy campus.

Brendon Prettyman, 18, was arrested Friday night. Justin Webb, 18 was arrested Saturday. More arrests are expected.

Prettyman and Webb are both facing the same charge of robbery-carjacking. According to police, they live at the same house on Glendale Lane in Nashville.

The carjacking happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 8. Police shared these details of what happened:

A 63-year old woman who works at Lipscomb was driving out of the Lipscomb Academy parking lot on Granny White Pike. She stopped to text a family member.

The victim told police a man tapped on her driver side window with a pistol and told her to get out of her car. As she reached for her purse, a second man appeared on the passenger side and told her “you’re not taking that.”

She got out of her 2003 Hyundai Sonata and noticed a third suspect nearby. Then the gunman told her to run.

The carjackers took off in her car.

The woman called police from a home nearby.

Police believe a 4th suspect was involved.

