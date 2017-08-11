Tomato Art Festival held in East Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The self-proclaimed best and wackiest art festival is back this year.

The Tomato Art Festival in East Nashville kicked off Friday night with a massive street party.

On Saturday, there will be contests, music on six different stages and food galore, which of course will include the key ingredient – tomato.

Keeping with its namesake, there will be over 300 tomato-inspired pieces of art.

Last year, around 60,000 people attended the festival and organizers are expecting even more people this year.

“I love seeing Nashville come together,” attendee Taylor Perkins said. “A bunch of people come together to support a great cause and something that’s fun and a bunch of neighbors having a good time. It’s why I live in East Nashville.”

The festivities start Saturday with the Tomato 5K at 7 a.m. A parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and the festival continues until 11 p.m.

