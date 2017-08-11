Storms possible across Middle Tennessee Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Scattered thunderstorms will break out this afternoon and evening ahead of a cool front.

A few of those storms may contain gusty damaging winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy downpours.Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The rush hour commute home will likely be affected by these storms, so drive carefully and beware of ponding of water on the roadways.

A few storms may persist overnight as the front pushes southward. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

—

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.