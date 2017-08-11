Spare tires stolen off new Jeep Wranglers at Mt. Juliet dealership

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are trying to track down the person who took spare tires off several brand new Jeep Wranglers at a Mt. Juliet car dealership.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Rockie Williams dealership.

Surveillance video shows the suspect circle the lot a few times before parking between two Jeeps.

In all, seven tires, valued at about $4,200 were taken.

News 2 spoke to the dealership’s general manager who said the suspect knew what he was looking for.

“He had also come on the lot about 3 o’clock,” Billy Mullinax said. “He came two different times, [and] about 3 o’clock he pulls in and examines the Jeeps and then left for a little while and then came back. We have never had anything like this happen before and it’s very disturbing that someone would do something like this.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information should call Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 615-444-JAIL. Callers can remain anonymous.