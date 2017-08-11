NFL suspends Ezekiel Elliott for 6 games

DALLAS (WCMH) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended for 6 games, the National Football League said Friday.

The NFL said it has found him guilty of “violating the league’s personal conduct policy.” The league is still investigating domestic abuse allegations against the former Ohio State Buckeye. He has been involved in several other incidences, including in March, when he was seen in videos pulling down a woman’s shirt and exposing her breast at a Dallas bar.

Elliott has 3 days to appeal.

Elliott was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and led the NFL in rushing yards in his first season with Dallas last year.