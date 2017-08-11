Man in custody after nearly 1 pound of cocaine found at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after police said nearly one pound of powder cocaine was recovered at a Nashville home Friday.

The discovery was made at a home in the 800 block of Drummond Drive after a search warrant was executed by undercover detectives who were investigating local cocaine distribution.

Police said digital scales, a vacuum sealer and other materials for packaging narcotics were also found at the home.

The resident, 33-year-old Samuel Mendoza, is charged with possession of cocaine for resale in a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains jailed in lieu of a $105,000 bond.