Man already jailed for murder accused in another fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man already jailed for murder is now accused in another fatal shooting.

According to Metro police, Kevin Tidwell and Jorge Flores are accused of killing Ammerili Josue Garcia-Munoz around 12:30 a.m. on May 21 as the 25-year-old man sat in a parked car on Murfreesboro Pike.

Tidwell, 24, was arrested on June 1 for the May 30 shooting death of another man, Jesus Alberto Flores.

That investigation revealed that Tidwell and Jesus Alberto Flores had a verbal disagreement at a Richards Road convenience market before shots were fired, killing the 24-year-old man.

Tidwell remains jailed in Nashville.

Anyone with information on Jorge Flores’ whereabouts is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.