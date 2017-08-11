JOE BIDDLE: At last it looks like football

It’s about time.

This isn’t organized team activities. This isn’t training camp, where all you go against are your teammates.

This is the Titans (and Jets) first preseason game.

This is when you try to beat the man lined up in front of you.

For the record, I don’t watch too many of the first preseason games.

What you want to see in the projected starters from each team competing against each other. Fans need to look quick. They will be on the field about as long as the lunar eclipse.

Three Titans players are questionable, starting with quarterback Marcus Mariota, recovering from a broken fibula incurred last year. He is set to start the first series, perhaps two.

Rookie wide receiver Corey Davis is questionable with a hamstring pull. The last thing they need is for the pulled hamstring to become a torn hamstring. Look for them to keep Davis on the sidelines.

Veteran running back DeMarco Murray is the third Titan listed as questionable. Look for Murray to play one or two series at the most.

The rest of the Titans projected offensive team is ready to go, same for the defense.

What else should you make it a must see game? Look for the new players. They are plentiful. I want to see wide receiver Eric Decker, who has been more than a pleasant surprise in training camp after being released by none other than the Jets.

The Titans defense is healthy, but some of the previously injured are coming off of off-season surgery. Linebacker Kevin Dodd is one of those, having had two surgeries to fix a stress fracture on his right foot. Keep an eye on him when he’s on the field.

Some of the defensive linemen got sideways with their offensive teammates earlier this week. The so-called fisticuffs didn’t sit well with Coach Mike Mularkey or GM Jon Robinson, both of whom separated the big uglies. Neither man was happy.

“I don’t like it. It’s not taught. It’s not talked about. It’s not tough,’’ Mularkey was quoted in an ESPN article. “It’s undisciplined and undisciplined gets you beat.’’

Are your ears burning Taylor Lewan? You just can’t help yourself, can you?

C’mon man. You want to be a leader? Fighting your teammates isn’t leading.

So if there are any dust-offs Saturday night, at least it will be between the Titans and the Jets.

So what and who else do I want to see? I want to see rookie cornerback Adoree’ Jackson from Southern Cal. He may be the fastest player on the roster. Speed kills and you can’t coach speed. Jackson will likely be a big part of special teams return game.

This game may not be worth that a regular season game is. The only thing that measures up to a regular season game is the ticket price.

At least we will have something to talk about until the next preseason game.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.

Week 2 of Titans training camp 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 8, Aug. 7 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 9, Aug. 9 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes) Day 10, Aug. 10 (Courtesy: Daishawn Hayes)