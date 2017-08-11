Hillsboro H.S. student arrested for having loaded gun on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hillsboro High School student was arrested for having a loaded gun in his car on campus.

Metro police reported the 17-year-old student had a loaded 40 caliber pistol inside his vehicle, which was parked at the school.

He allegedly pointed it at two students on Wednesday.

A school resource officer was waiting for the student to show up in the school parking lot this morning and was arrested upon arrival.

