Country singer Ray Stevens to open bar with 700 seat music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are busy putting the finishing touches on a country music star’s grand new music venue in Nashville.

News 2 got an exclusive look at Ray Steven’s 27,000-square-foot bar called Cabaray on Friday.

It’ll feature a dining area, a full-scale kitchen, a bar and a music venue that will seat at least 700 people.

“I think the timing is good to build a performance venue here because when people come to Nashville there’s a lot to do – but I think there’s room for another venue,” Stevens told News 2.

Stevens said he hopes to open the venue in October.