Construction closes Lebanon Road, Donelson Pike intersection this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A construction project will temporarily close the Lebanon Road and Donelson Pike intersection this weekend.

The closure is due to a 36 inch water main being installed at the intersection. It’ll go into effect beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and continue through 6 a.m. Monday.

During the construction, one lane of Lebanon Pike will remain open in each direction, but traffic will not be able to turn onto Donelson Pike, which will be closed between Bluefield Avenue and Lebanon Road.

Local traffic will be able to access that particular area. All other motorists will be detoured along Bluefield Avenue on the east side of Donelson Pike. On the west side, drivers will be detoured along Stewarts Ferry to McCampbell Avenue.

Traffic control officers will be on site and message boards will be utilized around the clock to help motorists and pedestrians.

