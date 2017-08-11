Columbia couple pleads guilty to assaulting Music Row producer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two year court battle is over for a well-known Music Row producer who was seriously injured in an attack two years ago.

Dave Brainard told news 2 he is happy to get this case behind him.

Judge Mark Fishburn confirms to News 2 that both Dustin and Nichole Hargrove of Columbia accepted plea deals and will avoid going to trial Monday in the 2015 beating and assault case.

The downtown Nashville incident drew national attention and intense investigation by Metro Police

Police filed charges after the attack, following a downtown wedding party.

Dave Brainard and his friend, Deborah Deloach, told police they were in a crosswalk when the Hargroves’ car almost hit them.

An argument turned into a physical attack.

Dustin Hargrove was accused of punching Brainard and putting him a choke hold until he passed out, then pinning Deloach to the ground.

Dustin Hargrove received probation on two counts of simple assault.

Nichole Hargrove pleaded to one count simple assault and got probation.

The husband and wife must both attend 8 hours of anger management