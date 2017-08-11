Beer lovers over the moon for Yazoo’s eclipse-inspired ale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interest in Yazoo Brewing Company’s limited edition eclipse-inspired beer has been out of this world.

Yazoo’s Space and Time, an oak-fermented wild blonde ale that will be released three days before the epic eclipse, will go fast.

The company also sold glassware online to mark the occasion.

Around 40 eclipse beer glasses went on sale Monday morning. Within a few seconds, their website crashed.

Brandon Jones is the mad scientist and brewer behind Yazoo’s Embrace the Funk line of beers, which includes Space and Time.

“So when we put them on sale on the website, we had the glass and two bottles, and within seconds, we had almost 3,000 people try to buy something that we had 40 of,” said Jones. “So I clearly missed the mark on the excitement level.”

He said the Space and Time project started roughly a year ago, before the hype about the total solar eclipse rocketed to the stratosphere.

“You can predict when an eclipse will happen, at what time, and for how long it will be,” Jones said. “I wish I would have had somebody predict the level of excitement that this eclipse package would have brought us. I would have made three times as much had I known that, but I guess the only thing for sure is hindsight is 20/20.”

Bottles of the Space and Time brew will go on sale Friday, August 18, at 2 p.m. at the taproom located at 910 Division Street in Nashville.

Only about 400 to 450 bottles will be available.

A lucky few will also be able to buy the last of the Yazoo eclipse glassware, which was hand-made by a Knoxville glassmaker.

Jones said he expects a long line of beer lovers at the brewery when sale of the beer begins.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.