61-year-old Murfreesboro man arrested for robbing Antioch bank

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) –A 61-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested for robbing a bank in Antioch Friday morning.

Metro police reported John Allender was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

The Fifth Third Bank located at 1311 Bell Road was robbed on Thursday around 10 a.m.

Police said he entered the bank and gave the teller a demand note. He received an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

No additional information was immediately released.