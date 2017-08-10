Where are some of the best places to see the eclipse?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are thousands of festivals in the path of totality on the day of the eclipse, but which ones are the best? News 2 has compiled a list of some of the top places.

One of them is in Gallatin.

Last year, a group of 300 Japanese tourists booked a baseball field in Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park for the much anticipated-event.

“They got on the GPS and saw where the center line is, and they say the center line runs right through that baseball,” explained Barry Young with the Sumner County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The bureau is expecting upwards of 200,000 people from 39 states and 17 foreign countries to come to Triple Creek Park.

“Just go ahead and know that you’re going to need to be a little more patient that day on the highway,” Young told News 2. “The roads are going to be well-traveled, so plan ahead and get here as early as you can.”

Triple Creek Park is currently being spruced up for the family-friendly, free event.

Eclipse viewing glasses will be given out, but attendees are asked to bring their own if they have them.

Young also urges people to bring a mat for morning yoga, a lawn chair or towel to sit on and your appetite since there will also be food trucks, cooling tens and music.

The second place is Nashville and it is the largest city in the path of totality.

News 2 is partnering with the Sounds and Metro officials for Nashville’s official viewing party.

It starts at 11a.m. at First Tennessee Park.

Everyone will get a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses. There will also be astronomy demonstrations, science activities and a performance by the Nashville Symphony.

Danielle Breezy will emcee. Click here for ticket information.

Lastly, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has the longest duration but there, you can have an eclipse any day.

The Casey Jones Distillery trademarked “Eclipse Moonshine” last year. It’s currently flying off the shelves.

“You can taste the eclipse right now, you can take the eclipse home with you and you can have a partial or total eclipse any time you want to,” said owner Peg Casey.

The distillery is hosting a weekend-long festival where people can park their RV’s, camp and walk around the property.

There will be food trucks, drinks, music and an appearance by Martians. Click here to buy tickets.

If you can’t decide which party to attend and you’re in the path of totality, you can grab a chair and your eclipse glasses and watch it from the comfort of your backyard.

You can also watch News 2’s complete eclipse coverage on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.