Total solar eclipse attracts visitors to Middle Tennessee from around world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The United Kingdom, Australia, New Jersey and Hawaii are just some of the countries and states that will be represented in Middle Tennessee during the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse.

But what is drawing so many people to Nashville?

”You have pretty good line of totality. Really that was the only thing that we looked at,” said Tina Merry, who is traveling from the United Kingdom.

”We have never been there, but we saw that it was going to be in the line of almost maximum totality,” added Raymond Gramenzi, who is traveling to Nashville from New Jersey.

Both Merry and Gramenzi chose Nashville because of the perfect location and how much the city has to offer.

”I said, ‘Let’s make a family vacation out of it. Let’s check out Nashville.’ It seems like there are some pretty great places to see out there and that is how we made our decision,” explained Gramenzi.

”We would like to experience the eerie feeling with the totality and how things change,” Merry added.

Gramenzi said he plans to stay in Nashville and is still playing it by ear on where to watch, but he does have a few ideas.

”We may just hang tight and go on the roof of the hotel. From what I understand, there is a swimming pool on the top,” Gramenzi said.

With all the visitors heading here, business will be booming, according to some people and not just in Nashville.

”People are coming from all over the country and all over the world,” said Tommy Cunningham

Cunningham owns the Grand Ol’ RV Park in Goodlettsville. He said he has guests from Canada, and even Ireland, and while the summer is a busy time he is even busier now.

”We have all of our regular sites full and we have three and a half acres of overflow that is dry camping and that is almost full,” he told News 2 .

Goodlettsville, like much of Middle Tennessee, is expecting people from around the nation and even other countries.

Those travelers will be staying at RV parks, hotels , motels and even campgrounds. Restaurants will also be looking to cash in on the business.

“The hotel and the RV parks are full and we just expect people to be travelling here on that day and they will need a place to eat. All the restaurants will be full,” said Jim Hagy, owner of Chef’s Market.

For Hagy, the eclipse is not only good for business, but it also falls on the 20th anniversary of his restaurant’s opening day. Because of that, he will be handing out glasses and will have food and drinks themed for the eclipse.

”They have moon munchies we are doing and sun tea,” said Hagy.

So while our visitors will certainly take in the sights, sounds and food Middle Tennessee has to offer they will also take in a little bit of history as well.

”It may just be a few minutes, but it will be fun and exciting and we won’t see it again in our lifetime,” said Hagy.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.