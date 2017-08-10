Standoff at South Nashville home ends with man in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A standoff at a home in South Nashville came to an end with one man taken into custody early Thursday morning.

It began around midnight at a home near the intersection of Jeffery and Eisenhower drives.

Metro police said it stemmed from a domestic situation.

The man refused to come out of the home and was reportedly armed with a pistol.

Jeffery Drive was closed to traffic during the standoff.

The man came out of the home around 3 a.m.

