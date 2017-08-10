POLL: Do you think North Korea will go through with an attack on the U.S.?

The exchange of military threats between North Korea and the United States has intensified. North Korea announced a plan to launch ballistic missiles toward the waters off the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. Leader Kim Jong Un will decide whether the move is actually carried out.

