Police on watch after reports of man hiding in Centennial Park slide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have increased patrols at Centennial Park after reports a man was hiding in the slide at the big playground.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, was spotted by a child sometime during the day Wednesday when the park was full of families and children.

Later the same night, police confirm they received a call about the incident, saying a nanny was with a child at the park and saw a man wave for the child to come toward him as the child was about to enter the slide.

The nanny reportedly yelled for the child to come back to her and the man got up and walked away.

He’s described as a white male who stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a Vanderbilt University T-shirt and baseball cap with plaid shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.