Police on watch after reports of man hiding in Centennial Park slide

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have increased patrols at Centennial Park after reports a man was hiding in the slide at the big playground.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, was spotted by a child sometime during the day Wednesday when the park was full of families and children.

Later the same night, police confirm they received a call about the incident, saying a nanny was with a child at the park and saw a man wave for the child to come toward him as the child was about to enter the slide.

(Photo: WKRN)

The nanny reportedly yelled for the child to come back to her and the man got up and walked away.

He’s described as a white male who stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a Vanderbilt University T-shirt and baseball cap with plaid shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.