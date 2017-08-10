Police: Nashville dad dies after being shot by son; Charges amended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Attempted murder charges against a 15-year-old boy will soon be amended to criminal homicide.

Metro police say Scottie Bailey Jr. is accused of shooting his dad in the forehead on July 23 at their Cocoa Drive home in Bordeaux.

The teenager’s father, Scottie Bailey Sr, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His son was charged with attempted murder.

However, Bailey Sr. died Wednesday night, leading police to upgrade his son’s charges to criminal homicide on Thursday.

Metro police say the 15-year-old called 911 around 10 p.m. the night of the shooting and his account of what happened evolved during the night.

According to a press release, Bailey Jr. ultimately reported he went into his father’s bedroom to look at the gun in the dresser. He said it accidentally fired, striking his dad in the head. The 15-year-old then told police he took a shower, changed clothes, cleaned his room, and drove to Antioch to visit a friend.

According to Metro police, he didn’t call authorities for help for more than three hours.

The pistol believed to have been used was found in the console of a vehicle.