Perseid meter shower to peak this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the Perseid meteor shower take place throughout the month of August, it peaks this Saturday night.

NASA says the meteors are fast and bright, frequently leaving long “wakes” of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere.

The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with between 50 and 100 each hour, increased to about 150 per hour this year. They occur with warm, summer nighttime weather.

The best time to see them is between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

NASA says the moon will be in waning gibbous phase—when it’s less than full but more than half-lighted—which will cut the expected rates in half this year to about 25 to 50 meteors.

But worry not, science experts say it will still be a good show!

To see them best, find an area well away from city or street lights and set up where you’re shadowed from the moon’s glare.

After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt, and you’ll begin to see fainter objects, including meteors.

NASA says be patient! The show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse!

And if you’ve read that this year’s meteor shower will be the “brightest shower in recorded human history,” it’s not true. NASA debunked that “fake news” last week.