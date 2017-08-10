Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Zaxby’s on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nipper’s Corner scored 96.

Bojangle’s on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nipper’s Corner scored 99.

Clawson’s Pub on Fourth Avenue South at Chestnut Street scored 100.

A re-inspection of 88 Kitchen in RiverGate scored a 91 after previously receiving a 51. Inspectors previously found issues with raw meat in the cooler stored at 48 degrees. Additionally, the hand sink was being used to wash dishes and there was no advisory for customers regarding raw oysters in the buffet line.

