Neighbor out for walk finds motorcycle crash victim in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found dead Thursday morning after a motorcycle crash in Bellevue.

Police said a neighbor found the motorcyclist in the 100 block of Hicks Road while they were out on a walk.

It is unknown when the accident happened. Authorities said it appears the motorcyclist went off the roadway and into a ravine.

His identity has not been released, but authorities said the man appears to be between 25 to 35 years old.

The roadway is expected to be closed until around 12:30 p.m. as police remain on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately known.

