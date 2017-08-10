Moscow Mules in copper mugs could be poisoning you

SAN FRANCISCO – (KRON) — Health officials are warning people that those popular copper mugs that Moscow Mules come in could be poisoning you.

The vodka drink traditionally comes in a copper mug. Some just look like copper but are actually stainless steel, which are perfectly safe to drink from.

However, anyone that sips from the real ones could be poisoning themselves.

According to health officials the acid in the cocktail can leech out the copper metal and once it’s swallowed it can cause stomach pains unpleasant trips to the bathroom, or worse.

An advisory bulletin from Iowa’s alcoholic beverages division notes that, in keeping with food and drug administration guidelines, copper should not come into contact with acidic foods with a PH below 6.

That includes vinegar, fruit juice, wine and a traditional Moscow Mule, whose PH is “well below 6.0.” the bulletin says.

According to the National Institutes of Health, symptoms of copper poisoning include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and jaundice.