Hundreds say goodbye to K9 Officer Cain in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of police officers, K9 officers and Crossville neighbors turned out Thursday to say a final goodbye to K9 Officer Cain.

A procession on Main Street to Duer Soccer Complex was followed by a memorial ceremony that included a 21-gun salute and the final radio call for K9 Cain.

Cain served the Crossville Police Department for three years with his handler, Lt. Bart Riden.

The Crossville police dog died on Aug. 2 while chasing a stolen vehicle suspect who was running down a dirt road.

Police say the dog caught the suspect hiding in the woods, but Cain was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

When he returned to his handler, seriously wounded, the dog was rushed to an emergency clinic, then to the UT Veterinary Hospital, where he died.

Pictures and condolences are posted on the Facebook pages of the Crossville Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Williamson County Sheriff, Metro Nashville Police, Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management and other safety agencies.

Crossville Police say donations from the public for a memorial fund will go to creating a monument to honor “the courage and sacrifice of our fallen Heroes, including K9 Cain.”

Rest in Peace K9 Officer Cain View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Crossville Police Department) (Photo:Tennessee Highway Patrol) (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff) (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Department) (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol) Cain memorial wall (Photo: Crossville Police Department)