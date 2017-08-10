Franklin police: Shoplifting suspects tried to run down officers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two young women are wanted in Franklin after the police department says they tried to run over officers.

According to Lt. Charles Warner, the women are shoplifting suspects driving a stolen black Toyota Camry.

The suspects reportedly tried to run over officers in the parking of Academy Sports in Cool Springs around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to their identification and capture. Anyone with information should call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.