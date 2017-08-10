Central Precinct sees rise in ‘Part 1 Offenses’ including homicide, rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department tracks the total number of crimes reported across the city.

In 2017, the number of Part I Offenses has increased by more than 25 percent in the Metro’s Central Precinct.

Part I Offenses, by definition, include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and auto theft.

Between January 1 and August 5 of this year, there were 1,057 of these type of offenses reported.

In the same time period in 2016, only 840 offenses were reported in the Central Precinct.

The countywide numbers show a much more modest increase. Across Nashville the reporting of Part I Offenses increased by five percent this year.

The increase in Central Precinct numbers are due, in part, to a 50 percent increase in aggravated assaults.

In this precinct, the intersection of Third Avenue and Broadway has seen the most violent crime and property crime over the past 12 weeks.

Metro police data shows there have been 15 violent crime reports and 29 property crime reports near the intersection in this time period.

