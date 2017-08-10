Brentwood conducting 2018 census due to growth in recent years

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Brentwood is launching a 2018 Special Census due to how much growth its seen since the census in 2015.

Officials say the goal is to determine how many residents now live in the city.

On Friday, census cards and an instructional letter will be mailed to 14,300 residential addresses within the city limits of Brentwood.

Each resident is asked to provide the first and last name of every person living at that address. The city says college students who temporarily live at college or grandparents who also live at the Brentwood home should also be counted.

The 2018 Special Census is different from the federal census in that the State of Tennessee requires that the only information collected is each resident’s name and address. No income or other demographic data is requested.

