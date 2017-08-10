Arrest warrants for drug charges served in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force began serving warrants across Cheatham County Thursday morning.

Deputies and officers began serving the warrants around 5 a.m.

At last three people have been arrested by 9 a.m., including one in Davidson County.

The charges include felony possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell.

An estimated 35 warrants will be served throughout the county.

