Woman dies 1 month after wrong-way crash on Briley Pkwy., Driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing homicide charges after a woman died over a month after she was injured in a wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway.

Metro police reported 58-year-old Ronald Harris was traveling the wrong way on Briley Parkway near Eaton’s Creek Road on June 30 when he hit another vehicle head-on around 9:45 p.m.

Harris along with the driver of the other vehicle and a passenger were all taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The female passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash on Monday.

The driver reportedly suffered multiple broken bones and is still being treated for his injuries.

According to an affidavit, an empty bottle of Jack Daniels was found inside Harris’ car and toxicology reports determined Harris’ blood alcohol level was .225 percent at the time of the crash.

Harris was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. His bond was set at $60,000.