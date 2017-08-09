Teacher accused of being intoxicated on Blackman Middle School’s campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teacher at Blackman Middle School is accused of being drunk on campus Wednesday morning.

According to Rutherford County Schools, the administration received information before school started that Christopher Garcia was possibly intoxicated.

Spokesman James Evans said officials intervened immediately, and it happened around 7:30 a.m. before classes began.

Garcia was charged with public intoxication and removed from campus.

Evans said he’s a second-year teacher and is not tenured.

“We don’t tolerate this type of behavior from our teachers, and he will not be permitted to teach at any other Rutherford County school,” the district added.