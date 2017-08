NASHVILLE (WKRN) — The Tennessee Forestry Department is expected to release new records from the wildfires that killed 14 people and >destroyed more than a thousand homes and businesses in Sevier County and Gatlinburg last fall.

Tennessee State Forester Jere Jeter will explain the after-action reports from November 28, 2016.

Jere is expected to speak at 1 p.m. Central. News 2 will live stream his presentation.

