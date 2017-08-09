Robertson County Sheriff announces retirement, will not seek re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robertson County Sheriff Bill Holt announced Tuesday he will retire from law enforcement in August 2018.

“As I travel throughout the county, I have been asked by many people whether I intend to seek reelection,” said Sheriff Holt in a release. “Through prayer and consultation with my family, now is the right time to officially announce that I will be retiring next year and not running for another term.”

Holt said he is proud of his accomplishments within the department and is looking forward to spending more time with his grandkids.

Holt endorsed his Chief Deputy Michael Van Dyke as his successor, saying he has the experience and integrity to do the job.

“I assure the citizens of Robertson County that I would not be retiring if there wasn’t a candidate with the right qualifications to take my place.”

Holt’s career spanned more than 50 years. He previously served with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He has been with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office since 1993 and was elected sheriff in 2010.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to be your sheriff,” said Sheriff Holt. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you and I look forward to finishing out this term strong. I hope to get around and see as many of you as possible to thank you in person.”