Nashville couple wins free wedding, will marry on the day of the eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After winning a free wedding through the Adventure Science Center, a young, Nashville couple is getting married on the day of the eclipse.

Dan Carroll and Katie Iager beat out other contestants to win the prize.

The couple met last year while working at Starbucks and said they bonded over science and space.

When they got engaged in May, they decided to get married on the day of the eclipse and thought the Adventure Science Center would be the perfect place.

“We wanted to watch the eclipse at the Adventure Science Center anyway, so I went to the website to see if they were doing weddings that day too,” Carroll told News 2. “I found out they were doing only one wedding!”

The eager, hopeful couples had to make a one-minute video and compete to get the most shares.

“We don’t make that much at Starbucks, so we were going to keep the wedding low-key. This was an amazing opportunity for us,” Iager explained.

The couple made a video and then, they said, the real work began.

“It was a week of campaigning this video,” Iager recalled. “Getting friends and family to share, and then we monitored the other people to make sure they didn’t get ahead of us.”

Their video was shared nearly 17,000 times by family, friends and complete strangers.

“They will be a married couple watching the eclipse together,” said Jennie Stumpf with the Adventure Science Center. Stumpf is also the couple’s wedding planner.

The couple will get married before the eclipse in a small, private ceremony outside of the building in the center’s Galactic Gardens.

Afterwards, they’ll participate in the Science Center’s massive eclipse festival.

“They’ll have their first dance on stage that day, one of our food vendors will create a special meal for them, they will be king and queen of the festival,” Stumpf said. “They will always have that once in a lifetime day in Nashville as their anniversary.”

The wedding day will be shared with thousands of people and will be broadcast live by the Adventure Science Center on their Facebook page.

For the couple, it’s a dream come true and they are counting down the days.

