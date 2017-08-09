Metro police: Officer still recovering after DUI crash; 2 arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville police officer seriously injured in a crash Tuesday is still recovering at the hospital.

The driver accused of hitting Officer Jesse Cox and the passenger in the car were both arrested.

According to police, Cox’s marked patrol car was hit in the side by an SUV on W. Old Hickory Boulevard, not far from Cedar Hill Park, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the other driver, Paul Jordan, 44, veered into the oncoming lane and hit the driver’s side of the police car. Cox broke several bones.

Jordan, of Greenbrier, allegedly smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Police say he was also driving on a revoked license.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment or minor injuries and will be charged with vehicular assault and DUI when he’s released.

A press release states Jordan’s passenger, 30-year-old Lindsey Penick, was also arrested on a DUI charge for letting him drive her SUV while under the influence. She is now free on $2,000 bond.