Janet’s Planet: What scientist terms do you need to know for solar eclipse?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re just under two weeks away from the total solar eclipse and there are a lot of scientific terms that will be used to describe what you see.

News 2’s eclipse expert, Janet Ivey of Janet’s Planet, compiled a list of words commonly used when talking about a total solar eclipse so you’ll be able to confidently speak about everything eclipse.

Umbra: The darkest part of the moon’s shadow.

Penumbra: The pale or lighter part of the moon’s shadow.

Bailey’s Beads: The small bits of sunlight peaking between the moon’s rugged edges revealing beads of light, resembling a diamond ring, in the seconds before and after totality during a total solar eclipse.

Corona: The Sun’s outer atmosphere and visible during total eclipses as a pearly white crown surrounding the Sun.

First Contact: The instant when the partial phase of an eclipse begins.

Second Contact: The instant when the total phase of an eclipse begins.

Third Contact: The instant when the total phase of an eclipse ends.

Fourth Contact: The instant when the partial phase of an eclipse ends.

Partial Eclipse: When the moon appears to block part (but not all) of the Sun’s disk.

Path of Totality: The trail the Moon’s umbral shadow races across during a total solar eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse: Occurs when the Sun’s disk is completely blocked by the moon. The Sun’s faint corona is then safely revealed to the naked eye.

