Funeral held for beloved East Nashville grocer who died last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral services were held Wednesday for longtime East Nashville business owner Bill Martin.

Martin died last week at the age of 96. He operated Martin’s Grocery on Fatherland Street for more than 50 years.

Martin was also a 25-year Army veteran. Those who knew him say he was a friend to anyone who walked through the door to his market.

“Ms. Brumel would bring him out and he would make his way around the store to shake whoever’s hand was in the store and even he had Alzheimer’s,” said Greg Greer, a longtime vendor,

“Some days, he had good days. Some days, he had bad days, but he would make sure he went around that store and shake people hand and, ‘hey buddy how are you doing?’ That was his favorite word,” Greer continued.

Martin was also featured in our “Heroes of Tennessee” special last November.