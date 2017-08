MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided two homes in Murfreesboro Wednesday morning.

Search warrants were executed at homes located on Spaulding Circle and Pecan Ridge Drive around 7 a.m.

It is unknown why agents were investigating the homes.

No one was arrested during the search.

