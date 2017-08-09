Dickson County deputies now equipped with tourniquets

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that all of its deputies will be equipped with a potentially lifesaving device.

Each deputy received a tourniquet, which is used to help stop excessive bleeding while waiting for emergency responders.

News 2 spoke with country singer Craig Morgan, who was previously a deputy sheriff in Dickson County.

He said there are no words that explain the importance of a tourniquet.

“Having been in the military and having first-hand experience in applying a tourniquet and seeing and knowing the importance that it has and the impact – it saves lives. That is a lifesaving device like no other,” he said.

Dickson County said its mission this year is to give 1,000 tourniquets to other law enforcement across the country this year.