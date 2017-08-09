‘Bikes or Bust’ campaign raising money for Toys for Tots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Can’t wait for Christmas? Now’s your chance to get into the holiday spirit.

Our radio partners at JACKfm are starting early with their annual ‘Bikes or Bust’ campaign.

They’re raising money to buy hundreds of bicycles for deserving children through the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

The campaign kicks off Thursday, August 10 at the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Rd. in Mt. Juliet, where volunteers are taking donations from Noon – 1 p.m. And if you give something you can get something for your family.

For a $20 donation to Toys for Tots you get a ticket to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Families who make an $80 donation can get 4 tickets. The park is open weekends through October.

All money raised through ‘Bikes or Bust’ goes toward buying bikes that are donated to the USMC Toys for Tots.

JACKfm staffers will be taking donations at area Walmarts from Noon – 1 p.m. on these days:

August 10 – Walmart Mt. Juliet (Pleasant Grove Rd.)

August 11 – Walmart One Hundred Oaks (Powell Ave.)

August 15 – Walmart CoolSprings (Mallory Ln.)

August 16 – Walmart Hermitage (Lebanon Pk.)

August 17 – Walmart Murfreesboro (Old Fort Pkwy)

August 18 – Walmart Mt. Juliet (Pleasant Grove Rd.)

The fundraisers in August are the warm-up for a grand finale event on November 17 – 20 at Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet.

The team at JACKfm raises enough money every year to buy 550 bikes, making Christmas special for hundreds of kids.