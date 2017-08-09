Belmont-area rape suspect to appear in court Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of brutally raping, kidnapping and robbing a woman in the Belmont area is set to appear in court Wedneday.

Jason Williams, 31, was arrested in March after he allegedly broke into a woman’s Portland Avenue apartment near Belmont University.

Williams is accused of repeatedly raping the victim before kidnapping and forcing her to drive to an ATM where he demanded she withdraw cash.

Metro police found Williams after a one-day search and charged with him more than a dozen counts of aggravated rape, kidnapping and unlawful photography.

Williams has an extensive criminal history in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Memphis where he has a slew of other charges — including drug, theft and harassment charges.

Williams will appear in court for arraignment at 9 a.m.