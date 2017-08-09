Autopsy reveals Max Barry had multiple drugs in system at time of death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The autopsy of Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, revealed the 22-year-old died of from a combination of drugs.

According to the autopsy, there was a mixture Xanax, liquid methadone and marijuana in his system

The autopsy also indicated he had also recently used cocaine.

Max died at a friend’s home on July 29 in Littleton, Colorado.

Mayor Megan Barry revealed earlier this week that her son went to rehab last summer for a month.

During a CNN appearance on Tuesday, she said Max seemed to be on the right track to recovery but made a choice he cannot undo.

The mayor and her husband said they decided almost immediately they would openly discuss with the public how their son died.

“My hope is that it will inspire other parents out there to have frank conversations with their own children and if that saves one life, that’s a blessing,” Mayor Barry said.

Megan Barry returned to work on Monday.